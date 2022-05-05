First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.37 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.20.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

