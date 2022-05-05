First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 79,421 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $7,019,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

