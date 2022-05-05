First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.89 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

