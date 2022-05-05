First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

WBA opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

