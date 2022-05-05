First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,634 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

WAL stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

