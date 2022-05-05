First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FEUZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000.

