First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FEUZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.
