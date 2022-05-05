First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,319. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
