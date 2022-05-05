First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 205,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.