First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 366,603 shares.The stock last traded at $53.81 and had previously closed at $53.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

