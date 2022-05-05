First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lessened by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,297,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,736,000.

FPE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 4,012,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,246. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

