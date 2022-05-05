Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SVVC opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SVVC. TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

