Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Fluor worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

