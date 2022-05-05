Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £149 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($197.38) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £138 ($172.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £147.53 ($184.30).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,786 ($109.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.44 billion and a PE ratio of -37.68. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($203.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,747.15 and a 200-day moving average price of £105.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

