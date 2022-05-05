Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £150 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £150 ($187.38) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($193.63) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £147.53 ($184.30).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 216 ($2.70) on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,500 ($106.18). 502,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,708.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is £105.50. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($203.31).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

