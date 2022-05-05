Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Stock Price Down 26.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 26.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.02). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.39).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £88.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.45.
