Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

FTNT traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $284.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,968. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.