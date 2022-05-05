Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.72 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 309,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $135.69. Fox Factory has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

