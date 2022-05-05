Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

