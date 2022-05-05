Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 840.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

