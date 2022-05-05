Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Franchise Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 311,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,233. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

