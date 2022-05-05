Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

LON:FRAS opened at GBX 650 ($8.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 656.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.99. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -127.45. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.33).

About Frasers Group (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

