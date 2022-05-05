Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.
LON:FRAS opened at GBX 650 ($8.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 656.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.99. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -127.45. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.33).
