Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Increased to €51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE FMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

