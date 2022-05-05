Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FDP opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

