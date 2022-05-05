Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

