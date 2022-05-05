Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

