Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.88

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €26.88 ($28.29) and last traded at €29.10 ($30.63), with a volume of 302427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €29.74 ($31.31).
The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.20 and its 200-day moving average is €37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)
