Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.88

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €26.88 ($28.29) and last traded at €29.10 ($30.63), with a volume of 302427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €29.74 ($31.31).

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.20 and its 200-day moving average is €37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

