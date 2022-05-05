Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,831. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.