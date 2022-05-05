Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-$1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

FNKO traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.99.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

