FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $115.54 million and $3.16 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

