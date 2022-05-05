Fure Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,587 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,272 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,271. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

