Fure Financial Corp Buys Shares of 117,289 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,318,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.62. 5,184,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.71 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

