Fure Financial Corp Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after purchasing an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,932 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.