Fure Financial Corp Has $7.96 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 10,946,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

