Fure Financial Corp Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 517.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.76. 34,356,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,022,264. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

