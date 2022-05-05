Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

