Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 533 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,498,000 after purchasing an additional 853,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,160,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

