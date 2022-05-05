Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,209. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $420.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

