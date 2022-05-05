Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 1,698 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,310. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

