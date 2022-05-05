Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,241,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,566.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 5,990,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,908. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

