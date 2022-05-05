Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $169,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $7.56 on Thursday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.92.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

