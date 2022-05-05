Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 12,237 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,658,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,702. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.