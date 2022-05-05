Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

NYSE MA traded down $15.15 on Thursday, hitting $353.37. 3,423,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

