Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,596 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

CLX traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $148.27. 1,315,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,469. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 94.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

