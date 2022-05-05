Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.09. 1,230,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.20 and its 200-day moving average is $240.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $214.91 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.