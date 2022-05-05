Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 27,567,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,872,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

