Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $16.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.00. The stock had a trading volume of 152,719,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,674,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $309.62 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

