GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 197.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $550.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBL. StockNews.com began coverage on GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

