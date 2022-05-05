GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $126,590.26 and approximately $118,864.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00216179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00436839 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,316.37 or 1.82891892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

