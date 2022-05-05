Gas Price Reaches $4.29 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and $8.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00010863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00216582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00436821 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,558.04 or 1.83779940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

