GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

GLOP stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $293.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

